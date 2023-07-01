State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,181 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 163.13%.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, CFO Peter Coughenour acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,262.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,827.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Coughenour acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,262.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,776 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.50 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,839 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

