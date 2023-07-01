State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 65.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,237 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DV. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 1,111.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:DV opened at $38.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $39.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $348,101.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $28,492.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,789.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $348,101.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,993 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,744. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.