State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,146,000 after buying an additional 5,820,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,608,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,818 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,717.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,035,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,426,000 after purchasing an additional 978,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 58.1% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,543,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,649,000 after purchasing an additional 934,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on FE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $40.04. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

