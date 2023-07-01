State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 391,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $17.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.53%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

