State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spirit Realty Capital

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

NYSE SRC opened at $39.38 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.21). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $188.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.95.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

