State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $167.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.35. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $300.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of -81.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the sale, the president now owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,427,161.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 1,265 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total transaction of $180,287.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 124,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,685,449.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,427,161.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,295 shares of company stock valued at $52,000,426. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

