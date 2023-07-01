State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Equifax by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,158.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX opened at $235.30 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $238.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

