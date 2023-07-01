State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $52,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.4 %

JPM stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.76. The company has a market capitalization of $425.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

