State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,930 shares of company stock worth $4,665,319. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insulet Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $288.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.47. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $208.54 and a one year high of $335.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

