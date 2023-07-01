State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 401,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,368,000 after buying an additional 18,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 63.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $166.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $217.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.98.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $101,293.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,045.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $101,293.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,045.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $50,345.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,354.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,443 shares of company stock worth $4,778,645. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXST. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.40.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

