State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $261,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $131,733,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Global Payments by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,098,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.62.

NYSE:GPN opened at $98.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.68. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.77%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

