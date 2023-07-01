State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 770.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

