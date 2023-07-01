State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ATI were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATI during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ATI during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in ATI during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in ATI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

ATI Stock Up 2.4 %

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $281,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,946,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATI opened at $44.23 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

ATI Company Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

