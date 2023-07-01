State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,108 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Western Digital by 75.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. TheStreet cut shares of Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.23. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

