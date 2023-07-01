State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 151 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 20.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.0% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. Argus upped their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.92.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $445.37 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.39 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.30 and a 200-day moving average of $391.16.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.99%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

