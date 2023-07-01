State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 205 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,155,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,155,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $1,301,816.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,352,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,864,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $27,764,486 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

