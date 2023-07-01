State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 228 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $240.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.88 and a twelve month high of $253.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.43 and its 200-day moving average is $206.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 6.23%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile



Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

