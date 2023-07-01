State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,406 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,701 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,462,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,419,615 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $723,486,000 after buying an additional 198,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Halliburton by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Halliburton by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Halliburton by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,400,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $488,254,000 after buying an additional 2,448,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average of $34.71. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

