State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 285 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Masco by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,236,000 after buying an additional 1,786,398 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Masco by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,848 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after buying an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,027,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,224,000 after buying an additional 68,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Masco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,652,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,451,000 after buying an additional 68,981 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Masco Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,111 shares of company stock worth $5,367,682 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

