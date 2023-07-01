State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 293 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in CDW by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW Trading Up 1.6 %

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.43.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $183.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.25 and its 200 day moving average is $185.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.