State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 313 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $225.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.92. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $225.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.08.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

