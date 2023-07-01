State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 35 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 8,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Stock Performance

NYSE NEU opened at $402.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $396.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.12. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.28 and a fifty-two week high of $409.90.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $702.79 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.