State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,536 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 336,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 549,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

