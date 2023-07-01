State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 355 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Service Co. International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Service Co. International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 11.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SCI opened at $64.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.11. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

