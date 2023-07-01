State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 400 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $112.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.75. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.80 and a 52 week high of $118.58.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

