State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 426 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 945,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,108,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $144.69 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $149.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.56. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.