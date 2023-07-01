State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 444 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Czech National Bank increased its stake in DTE Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 49.2% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 48.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 53,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

Insider Activity

DTE Energy Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $110.01 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.