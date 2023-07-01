State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 450 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1,019.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1,618.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $97.37 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $122.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day moving average of $105.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

