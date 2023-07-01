State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 452 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $153.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $153.38.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.34%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

