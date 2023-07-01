State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 534 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,142,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOS. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mosaic from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

MOS stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

