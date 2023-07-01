State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 573 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $79.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.10. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

