State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 773 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 16,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $70.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

