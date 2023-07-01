State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 90 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MANH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Activity

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total value of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total value of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,531 shares of company stock worth $8,766,886. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $199.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.10. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $201.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.28 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

See Also

