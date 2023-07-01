State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 908 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Fortive by 317.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FTV. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.69. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

