State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 471.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $160.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $161.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.31.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.64.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

