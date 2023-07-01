State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in State Street by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in State Street by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in State Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in State Street by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

State Street Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.08. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

