Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Lessened by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.1% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Stryker by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Stryker by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 46,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $305.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.57. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

