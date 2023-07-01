Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Suzano by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Suzano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Suzano by 301.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Suzano in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Suzano in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suzano Stock Performance

Shares of SUZ stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91. Suzano S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.16.

About Suzano

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.16). Suzano had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suzano S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

