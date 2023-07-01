Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases 375 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $130.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 310.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.48.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

