The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Holdings Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Timken were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 39.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 33.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Timken by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKR. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

NYSE TKR opened at $91.52 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.90.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.61%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

