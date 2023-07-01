Threadgill Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Threadgill Financial LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.6 %

MSFT opened at $340.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $351.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $321.74 and a 200 day moving average of $280.23.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at $32,477,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

