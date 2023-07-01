TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,328,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,248,000 after purchasing an additional 236,401 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,602 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,196,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,774,000 after purchasing an additional 364,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $65.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.11.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.585 dividend. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

