Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Toyota Motor by 17.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,837 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

TM opened at $160.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.95. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $169.07.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.24. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $73.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

