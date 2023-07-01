Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stake Increased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 98.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

TM stock opened at $160.72 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $169.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $73.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.