Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 86,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after buying an additional 4,421,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trimble by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,931,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Trimble by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,946,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,650 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Trimble by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,325 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $52.94 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,178,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TRMB. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

