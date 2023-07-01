Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7,777.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $51.04 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.