UBS Group Boosts Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target to $20.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

VIPS has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC increased their target price on Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

Vipshop Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $16.50 on Friday. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Natixis purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 6,930.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vipshop by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

