UBS Group Trims CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Target Price to $34.00

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CVR Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.61. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $42.21.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 5.23%. Analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.65%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

