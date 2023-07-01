Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Insider Sells $7,764,375.00 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,451,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,104,917.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tomer Bar-Zeev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,204,875.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $2,425,500.00.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Unity Software by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

