Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,011,000 after buying an additional 256,311 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 259,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,971 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,662,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after purchasing an additional 299,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 110,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 42,412 shares during the period.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RYLD stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

